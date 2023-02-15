Home Business Electric car since 2035, Urso at Stellantis: “Now protect the Italian supply chain”
Electric car since 2035, Urso at Stellantis: "Now protect the Italian supply chain"

Electric car since 2035, Urso at Stellantis: “Now protect the Italian supply chain”

Electric car from 2035, Italy’s fears and countermoves

The EU decided: from 2035 stop at sale Of petrol and diesel cars. Now she never goes back and for Italy and the other EU countries there is only from adjust and try to run for cover. The minister of Industry and Made in Italy bear warn: “Production and employment remain in Italy” as well as the incentives are “for the benefit of Italian job“. Electric mobility was the protagonist of the first table held yesterday in Rome at Ministry of Enterprise and made in Italy between the government, Stellantis and trade unions (Fiom Cgil, Uilm, Fim Cisl, Fismic, Ugim, Aqcfr). And it is Minister Adolfo Urso – we read in the Corriere della Sera – who specifies that “the objective is a sustainability that guarantees occupation” with «the commitment to protect the interests of the automotive supply chain in Brussels and with our European partners and therefore of the occupation in our country», confirming the centrality of the sector for the government”.

Urso – continues the Corriere – recalls i public funds arrived at Stellar with development contracts (over 2.7 billion) in addition to the multi-year fund for the automotive sector of 8.7 billion until 2030. Stellar for his part he judges the meeting «a moment of dialogue productive and constructive» and confirms «Italy’s central role in the group’s strategies», but also asks to «restart the electricity market in Italy, by readjusting the incentive scheme, thinking of new ones», electric mobility, according to the company, must be more accessible for everyone, as in the rest of Europe where the numerous incentives have pushed the market. Minister Urso promises to review the system but emphasizes: “The incentives must go to benefit of work Italian”.

