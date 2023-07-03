Electric car: Tesla manufactures and sells significantly more cars than expected

In the second quarter of 2023, Tesla manufactured and sold more cars than market observers had predicted. According to the electric car manufacturer’s own figures, production was almost 480,000 electric cars, of which more than 466,000 were delivered.

Effect of price cuts from the beginning of the year

Industry experts had calculated much more conservatively, probably because they had underestimated the effect of the price cuts from the beginning of the year. As in the first quarter, Tesla’s car production was higher than the number of deliveries.

Model Production Delivery Tesla Model S/X 19,489 19,225 Tesla Model 3/Y 460,211 446,915 Total 479,700 466,140

According to the manufacturer, 13,560 vehicles rolled out in the second quarter own information on the stockpile, slightly less than in the first three months of the current month, in which more than 18,000 Teslas were built too many. High inventories are carefully noted by shareholders, as they harbor the risk of further price reductions.

Confident expansion plans

The e-car manufacturer is very self-confident with its expansion plans. The announcement is to deliver around 1.8 million cars in 2023, an increase of around 500,000 units compared to the previous year – more than 900,000 electric cars are still missing from the annual target. In order to achieve this goal, the pace must remain as high as in the first two quarters.

For the near future, Tesla announced a little over two weeks ago with the Model Q and Model 2, a new compact model as a sedan and hatchback. Your starting price for the German market is expected to be between 30,000 and 35,000 euros. The Cybertruck pick-up model, which should have been on sale for a long time, has been announced for 2024.

