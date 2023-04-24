Electric car? The green choice of Italians is LPG

In this period of green transition everyone is focusing on the sales of electric cars compared to diesel and petrol. But there is a sector which, albeit with modest numbers, holds its ground above all in our country. It’s about the LPG cars which are positioned around the 250,000 cars registered in Europe with a share of over 2% and growth of around 10%. Almost half of this figure is represented by Italian sales of LPG cars, which exceed those in France and Germany. In our country, the LPG market share is around all’8% , not a little considering that in that area there are full hybrids and plug-in hybrid cars. The key to success? In this period of sharp increases in fuel prices, LPG is perceived as the least expensive feed in refueling .

What is LPG

LPG is a mixture of hydrocarbons obtained from oil refining. Inside we find mainly propane, but also ethane, butane, ethylene and butylene. Between pros of LPG cars in addition to the price of fuel, there is the sustainability of choice. LPG is in fact a cleaner fuel than petrol and diesel. In fact, it does not emit sulphur, benzene or lead. Co2 emissions are, on average, 15% lower if compared to petrol fuelling. Another point in favor is that with the LPG car you are not bound by constraints and prohibitions in historic centres Some cities. Quite the opposite of diesel cars, increasingly subject to roadblocks for older approvals. Last, but not least, there is the possibility of implementing a cLPG conversion on petrol engines. With relative ease and little expense, in fact, you can install a tank and the set of accessories for the correct functioning of the engine, on exclusively petrol cars.

But there are cons

LLPG cars don’t consume little. Having a lower calorific value compared to gasoline, the engine has to burn more fuel. On average, the engine “drinks” 20% more of fuel compared to a traditional heat engine. The diffusion of the refueling network must also be taken into consideration, which may not be widespread or coincide with the service stations that dispense petrol and diesel. Among the cons, again, the poor reactivity of the car. It is no coincidence that the sale of new cars focuses on Turbo LPG engines.

Also LPG car maintenance costs are higher than those of a traditional car. In the face of less engine wear, it should be taken into account that the gas tank must be changed periodically (every ten years) and that the filter must be replaced every 20,000 km. Finally, there is the question of parking. Only the latest generation LPG can be parked in the garages and some condominiums have penalizing regulations.

The best-selling models in Italy

In the ranking of 10 auto a gpl best-selling group triumphs Renault, covering with the brand Dacia the first two places on the podium while third is an all-French car. On the fourth the Fiat and at the fifth the ever more surprising Dr Gpl. Behind her are the Lancia and two Come on. Going into detail we find on the highest step the Dacia Sandero, then Dacia Duster, Renault Capture, Fiat Panda, Dr 4.0, Renault Clio, Dacia Jogger, Lancia Ypsilon, Dr 6.0 and Kia Stonic