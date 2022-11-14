Listen to the audio version of the article

Electric mobility is booming in Europe and Ionity’s charging network is one of the fundamental elements for this process: since its foundation five years ago, born in 2017 from the joint venture between the car manufacturers Bmw Group, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, along with BlackRock Power Platform’s Global Renewable as a financial investor.

Five years in numbers

Nearly one million drivers have completed a total of around six million charging sessions at the stations, which today offer 1,900 charging points in 24 European countries. These numbers translate into 430 operational charging areas (each pitch has an average ranging from six to twelve charging stations) and 56 under construction. And 180 people are employed in this reality.

The importance of the network for European e-mobility is demonstrated by a series of numbers: over 850 million kilometers have already been covered with energy from 100% renewable sources that use only vneto, water, sun and biomass loaded at the stations Ionity – the equivalent of over 1,100 trips to the moon and back.

In addition, with an output of up to 350 kW per charging point, the so-called Hpc (high Power Charging), vehicles can benefit from ultra-fast charging.

Objective: by 2025 the operational stations in Europe will become 7 thousand

Electric mobility is growing and the charging network is constantly increasing and the expansion of the Hpc charging network. Investments also concern new technologies, products and services for stations with the aim of making recharging even simpler and more convenient.