Listen to the audio version of the article

Revenue from EV charging will exceed $300 billion globally by 2027 compared to $66 billion in 2023, according to the report “EV Charging: Key Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Market Forecasts 2023-2027”. that notes the fragmentation of charging networks is limiting the adoption of electric vehicles. Chargers are predominantly found in urban areas leading to widespread range anxiety among potential buyers. Added to this is the difficulty of accessing charging points using different apps and cards, as well as the lack of standards for charging vehicles at the same rate. Therefore, charging networks need to simplify access and work with local authorities to distribute chargers across a wider area, otherwise the EV market will struggle to accelerate. The research evaluated the leading EV charging providers and ranked them on a number of criteria including depth and breadth of offerings, innovation and future prospects providing an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape in this market. The research also predicts that by 2027, the total number of plug-in vehicles (Phevs) will exceed 137 million globally, up from 49 million in 2023. As their prevalence grows, fare providers will need to differentiate their services. in a highly fragmented market. Therefore, it is important that top-up providers reach out to consumers as early as possible to build brand loyalty. As a result, vendors need to develop strategic partnerships with automotive manufacturers, offering benefits such as discounted rates to encourage owners of certain EV brands to use their charging stations and help charging service providers remain competitive.

Over a third are unwilling to pay more

Petronas Lubricants International has published the results of a new European report that highlights the gap that exists between motorists’ awareness and behavior when it comes to choosing more sustainable vehicles. 80% say they want to contribute to a greener automotive industry, but over a third (38%) do not seem willing to pay more to buy alternative products. The research, conducted on a sample of 7,000 consumers in six countries, found that respondents in Italy, Spain, Poland and France are likely to pay a small percentage more (11 to 20%) for products that promote mobility more sustainable, unlike Great Britain, which is the country least willing to accept a surcharge. Further differences are also found at the generational level: 46% of Generation Z are willing to pay 11-20% more, but the majority of the over 55s (62%) believe that prices should not change. Awareness of the key factors that can affect a vehicle’s carbon footprint is at a good level; however, there is a risk of neglecting some of them in order to save money in the short term. The top five factors believed to have an impact include correct fuel usage (77%), age of car (75%), driving habits (73%), car maintenance (72%) and lubricants ( 71%). Alongside these elements, between the various countries and the different ages, there is also a gap relating to the knowledge of the actions that can be undertaken. On average, 12% of Europeans do not know what could be done to reduce the car’s carbon footprint. Finally, 40% believe that the automotive sector could do more to make vehicles more sustainable. This is a goal that many countries have set themselves, but 83% hope that companies will also do more to contribute to this result. Costs once again represent a significant obstacle to achieving sustainability objectives: 42% believe that prices should be lowered and that a more suitable choice can be offered to the different needs of motorists (31%).

Used car market in decline: diesel is the preferred engine

But despite the steps towards electric by institutions and car manufacturers, the used car market is always talking about diesel. For the whole of 2022, the decline in used vehicles reduces to -7.7% with 4,586,678 transfers of ownership compared to 4,971,788 in the same period of 2021. Net transfers lose 10.1%, while mini-transfers are reduced by 4.4%. According to Unrae data, Diesel in 2022 is confirmed as the preferred engine among used cars with 48.3% of preferences (-2.4 pp), followed by petrol with a share of 40.3%, recovering by half point on 2021. LPG is in third place (4.4%) and hybrids in fourth with a share growing to 3.7%. CNG stops at 2.2%, while net transfers of BEVs and plug-ins rise to 0.5% each. Exchanges between individuals/companies accounted for 60.4% of all transfers of ownership, earning 12.5 points due to the lower availability of cars in the sales networks. Those from operator to end customer drop to 35.5%. Those from long-term rentals lose (0.4%), while those from short-term rentals recover (0.8%) and those from km 0 lose 1.3 points (at 2.8%). In 2022, the net transfers of cars with more than 10 years of service rose to 51.4%. The share of 6- to 10-year-old cars remained stable at 14.9%, while that of 4- to 6-year-old cars showed a slight recovery (12%). The share of fresher cars decreased, especially those aged 1 to 2 years (3.7%), due to the reduction of km0. The North West is the area where the highest number of used car ownership transfers is recorded with 1/4 of the total passages, followed by the Southern area with 23.2%, the Center with 19.8% and the North East with 19.6%.