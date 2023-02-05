The j’accuse of the number one of Confindustria

“The ECB could improve something from the point of view of communication”. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, during an interview with Assiom Forex. “One cannot think of adopting a monetary policy that is the same in all countries”, Bonomi specified, referring to the diversity of the economies of the countries of Northern Europe compared to other nations such as Italy.

However, Bonomi trims a few torpedoes in Brussels, as reported by La Stampa. “I think the ECB could improve something in its communication: what scares is how decisions are communicated”. For the credit crunch “I don’t see the reasons. The system is liquid, the companies are liquid”.

As La Stampa explains, “Bonomi instead criticizes the transition policy in Europe, for example the one that will lead (or should lead) to a stop to internal combustion engines starting from 2035. “Here the spirit of the EU has failed, that of making transitions into technological neutrality. On the other hand, very precise choices have been made, and this is strongly influencing the European industry”.

According to Bonomi, the transition to electric motors “means that some supply chainsand Italian industry will be put out of action by 2035″. Then, as reported by La Stampa, the attack on the commissioner: “These are choices that can be explained with a name: Frans Carpenter, a commissioner who chooses to break the principle of technological neutrality. Too bad it displaces entire industries and countries.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

