Electric cars, boom in Europe. Italy bringing up the rear with declining sales

Electric cars, boom in Europe. Italy bringing up the rear with declining sales

The other electric models in the top ten sales

To complete the ranking of the ten best-selling lithium-ion models in Europe in 2022 in sixth position is the Skoda Enyaq with 49,568 units sold (+12%) which preceded the Dacia Spring with 48,535 units (+76%) and the Peugeot e-208 with 46,616 registrations (+10%). The two Koreans entered the last two places: Hyundai Kona with 41,226 sales (-4%) and Kia Niro with 38,522 units, down 18% which both pay for the renewal phase of the two models.

The electric models with the highest growth rates

Only three models beat the Tesla Model Y with its +424% growth rate in 2022, albeit with much lower registration numbers. This is the MG Marvel R (+ 978% for 8,538 units) which becomes the 44th best-selling electric in Europe. Followed by the Cupra Born + 850% for 32,405 units, the 15th best-selling electric vehicle in 2022.

And the BMW iX (+ 490% for 24,472 units) arrives at the 27th best-selling electric vehicle. Good Mercedes EQS (+ 430%) and Audi Q4 Sportback (+ 367%).

Volkswagen Group tops Bev sales

Leading the electric sales ranking for manufacturers in 2022 is the VW group with 350,000 deliveries (+ 15%), thanks to the success of the ID.4 and the Cupra Born. Tesla follows with 232,000 units (+38%) and Stellantis with 230,000 sales +31% driven by the Fiat 500e and the Opel Opel Mokka. The top 5 is completed by Hyundai-Kia with 157,000 units (+15%) and the Renault group which, with 143,700 units, recorded a growth of 15%. The biggest increases, however, are from the BMW group (+ 75%) and the Chinese Geely with an increase of 122%.

The share of electric vehicle sales by European countries

Norway recorded the highest sales of electric cars for European countries, which in 2022 collected the record market share of 79%.

