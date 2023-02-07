The other electric models in the top ten sales

To complete the ranking of the ten best-selling lithium-ion models in Europe in 2022 in sixth position is the Skoda Enyaq with 49,568 units sold (+12%) which preceded the Dacia Spring with 48,535 units (+76%) and the Peugeot e-208 with 46,616 registrations (+10%). The two Koreans entered the last two places: Hyundai Kona with 41,226 sales (-4%) and Kia Niro with 38,522 units, down 18% which both pay for the renewal phase of the two models.

The electric models with the highest growth rates

Only three models beat the Tesla Model Y with its +424% growth rate in 2022, albeit with much lower registration numbers. This is the MG Marvel R (+ 978% for 8,538 units) which becomes the 44th best-selling electric in Europe. Followed by the Cupra Born + 850% for 32,405 units, the 15th best-selling electric vehicle in 2022.

And the BMW iX (+ 490% for 24,472 units) arrives at the 27th best-selling electric vehicle. Good Mercedes EQS (+ 430%) and Audi Q4 Sportback (+ 367%).

Volkswagen Group tops Bev sales

Leading the electric sales ranking for manufacturers in 2022 is the VW group with 350,000 deliveries (+ 15%), thanks to the success of the ID.4 and the Cupra Born. Tesla follows with 232,000 units (+38%) and Stellantis with 230,000 sales +31% driven by the Fiat 500e and the Opel Opel Mokka. The top 5 is completed by Hyundai-Kia with 157,000 units (+15%) and the Renault group which, with 143,700 units, recorded a growth of 15%. The biggest increases, however, are from the BMW group (+ 75%) and the Chinese Geely with an increase of 122%.

The share of electric vehicle sales by European countries

Norway recorded the highest sales of electric cars for European countries, which in 2022 collected the record market share of 79%.