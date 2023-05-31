Electric cars, columns illegally occupied but in Milan nobody intervenes

There are already few charging stations in Italyif then the plug-in parking spaces come illegally occupied by vehicles with endothermic engines, for electric car owners the situation is becoming unsustainable. Already earlier this year “Truth and Business“ he had highlighted the problem, recounting the odyssey of a motorist desperately looking for a recharge in the Milanese hinterland. The victim (a businessman) in the end was able to “fill up with electricity” only thanks to the intervention of the same dealer who had sold him the car. And that was it.

Sala’s sustainable mobility ends in mockery

But if instead it was decided to punish the rude person who blocks the charging point requesting the intervention of the local police? In addition to the damage, insult would be incurred, as certified by an investigation announced by Four wheels. Driving a car in need of recharging the battery, the hounds of the monthly, have reached six different columns present in as many different areas of Milanofinding them all occupied by thermal cars (in a couple of cases, ibride plug-in not connected to the network). At that point the local police switchboard was called, reporting the situation, e waited as promised for the arrival of a patrol. Well, later a wait that in some cases reached over two hoursand despite the reassurances of the operators, nNo one showed up. Now, there is no question of the commitment of the police, perhaps engaged in more complex situations. But taking into account that Mayor Sala is flaunting his sustainable mobility program to the rooftops, the situation appears paradoxical.

Rome beats Milan

For once, on the traffic and car front, a Rome is better. Four wheels in fact, it repeated the test on the streets of the capital. Result? In the first place, the illegal parking on places with columns, often with cars even in double row, proved in most cases to be short-lived and not as prolonged as in Milan. Also the local police patrol showed up after a time ranging from 35 to 52 minutes. Too late to sanction the culprit, who in the meantime had already disappeared, but enough to reassure the citizen of the potential protection of his right.

Few columns almost all in the North

In Italy in the first quarter of the year they have been installed 4,401 new top-up points for public use, which carry the national total at 41,173 points. Few, compared to Germany where they are double. Very few if compared to Netherlands which are over 110 thousand. The more serious problem, however, is the geographical distribution: Lombardy is confirmed as the Region with the most recharging points, ahead of the trio made up of Piedmont, Veneto and Lazio (4,032). Emilia-Romagna closes the top 5. In short, in the South the problem of “unlawful parking” does not arise. In fact, there are no charging stations.

