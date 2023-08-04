Electric cars, De Meo: «The challenge with China also on energy costs and polluting emissions»

Listen to the audio version of the article

The challenge on electric cars won’t be just about ranges, performance and registrations. Luca De Meo, President of the Renault Group and of the association of European manufacturers, underlined the importance of playing on equal terms in terms of energy costs and polluting emissions on the occasion of the Viva Festival organized in Locorotondo in Puglia. «In Europe, emissions standards are rightly stringent while in China coal is still used, there are no pollution limits and labor costs are lower. This translates into an 11 against 15 football match. This is the challenge today, but Renault is on the pitch». Another point underlined by De Meo is how China has an advantageous role in the field of electricity thanks to a dominant position on the extraction of raw materials necessary for the production of batteries.

Alpine will become the French Ferrari

Not only electric cars but also a vision of the future of the Alpine team in Formula 1. “As a group we have been in Formula 1 for over 40 years but this sport is not passionate in France” underlined De Meo. “Our goal with Alpine is to tie colors to passion. A bit like when we re-proposed the Fiat 500 at the time of my experience in Fiat. It was a hook to tie people to their story. Because – he underlines – people must be involved ».

Understand the complexities of the future

The importance of understanding the complexities of the future. As Luca De Meo recalled, the European Community will have to carefully analyze what will happen in the coming years in terms of electrified mobility and at the same time understand the path that new technologies will have to take in the coming years. Precisely on alternative fuels, the president of ACEA made a slight self-criticism of the association he directs “we did not have the courage to communicate alternatives to electric and to explain how efuels, for example, could immediately be available” .