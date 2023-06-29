Electric cars, from Free2Move Charge an ecosystem for charging management

Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis Group launches Free2move Charge, an ecosystem for charging and energy management able to meet all the needs of electric vehicle customers, anywhere and at any time

A new ecosystem for green activities

Managed by the new Stellantis Charging and Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge meets the needs of Bev customers at home, at work and on the go. Together with the Free2move e-Genius specialists, customers will be able to create a personalized package to be modified and adapted at any time during the period of use, thus allowing its evolution and constant customization according to their needs. e-Genius support will initially be available in Europe. The offer includes three categories of products and services aimed at consumers: Home, Business and Go. Free2move Charge Home offers private customers installation, financing and warranty support for home charging systems, as well as other hardware and services related to the power. Business offers itself as a one-stop-shop platform thanks to a complete offer of charging and energy services, while Go guarantees anytime, anywhere access to the largest existing network of public charging points thanks to various partners in North America, Europe and other regions, to be announced soon. In addition to 24/7 access, payment and support, Free2move Charge Go will gradually roll out other services. These include “Plug and Charge”, reservations, loyalty programs, subscriptions, prepaid packages, individual invoices/receipts and even the delivery of a top-up service to a requested location when needed. The first products and services are launched in North America and are also spreading in Europe.

The role of Free2Move Charge in the Stellantis group

The Free2move Charge is a key tool to achieve Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan targets, including achieving 100% of the sales mix of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Europe, and 50% of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles Bev in the US by 2030.

Free2move Charge will exploit the power of Stellantis Energy Cloud by intuitively integrating with the official apps of the brands involved and with the innovative Stla SmartCockpit platform, which will be launched in 2024. All to suggest quick and intelligent routes and offer charging recommendations to customers based on actual uses and needs. Free2move Charge will guide Stellantis customers through an engagement process to understand their individual needs, enabling deep personalization and using AI Learning to constantly improve knowledge on the most convenient individual charging experience.

Free2move eSolutions, a Stellantis technology company, will continue to develop and deliver charging hardware and software to support the Free2move Charge ecosystem, as well as non-captive customers, and will partner with other industry leaders to offer more charging solutions for electric vehicles.

