The two battery-powered models by Tesla, in particular the Model Y record holder also in Europe and the Model 3 sedan, but also the new Fiat 500 on the podium together with the timeless Smart ForTwo. The curiosity of the Chinese MG 4 and the two Renaults to which is added the Dacia Spring and the Peugeot e-208 city car. And in tenth position is the first of the premium electrics, the Audi Q4 e-tron.