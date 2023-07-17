Home » Electric cars, how many problems. Stink, noise and reduced range in the heat
Electric cars, how many problems. Stink, noise and reduced range in the heat

Electric cars, here’s what emerges from a survey of Chinese ones. It’s not good news

Electric cars seemed to be there solution to all evils, but from recent surveys are emerging all sorts of problems which penalize means that are supposed to help fight climate pollution. The study of JD PowerAmerican company of marketingwas conducted by interviewing 7,191 homeowners electric cars e hybrids bought in Chinese. The survey involved 81 cities and 76 vehicle models, produced by 35 different brands. The study shows that they are two problems most recurring: the unpleasant smell of the interior of the car and the excessive noise during the driving. As for the individual models, it is the Xpeng P5 and P7, together with the Volkswagen ID.3, that register the best performance by quality.

“No car manufacturers they need to pay more attention to user experience and quality management as they accelerate the launch of new models,” comments Elvis Yang, general manager of automotive products at JD Power China. There quality of the new models is inferior to that of the reporting models. And a shorter R&D period is contributing to this decline.”

