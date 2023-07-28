Home » Electric cars, in the US anti-Tesla alliance for charging networks
Business

Electric cars, in the US anti-Tesla alliance for charging networks

by admin
Electric cars, in the US anti-Tesla alliance for charging networks

Listen to the audio version of the article

DETROIT – Seven of the world‘s leading automakers – BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai/Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis – will create a joint venture to develop a new high-power charging network in North America.

With investments available for public charging at the federal and state levels, the company will leverage public and private funds with the goal of establishing at least 30,000 high-power charging points in urban and highway areas.

The new charging stations will be accessible to all BEVs, of any brand using Combined Charging System (CCS) or North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors and are expected to meet or exceed the requirements of the US National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (SNOWS). The joint venture aims to become the leading network of high-power charging stations in North America. The incorporation of the company is scheduled for this year, while the opening of the first charging stations is scheduled for summer 2024 in the United States and later in Canada. Each area will be equipped with multiple high power DC chargers.

In line with the sustainable corporate strategies of all seven car manufacturers, the jv intends to feed the charging network exclusively with renewable energy. Paying particular attention to the comfort of customers and the simplicity of recharging operations, the stations will be located in comfortable structures, with canopies where possible and services such as toilets, catering outlets and commercial activities nearby or within the same complex. A select number of stations will be equipped with additional services to offer a first-rate experience.

You may also like

Around 40 percent of the world’s population is...

Airbus second-quarter earnings rise

Industrial Profits in China Show Signs of Recovery...

“Rivals bleed”: How China benefits from the war...

Vodafone, private 5G network for the Piedmontese Solvay...

Zuckerberg’s Metaverse losses exceed $40 billion

Peso Falls Against Dollar as US Economic Data...

U.S. Stock Indexes Close Lower, Dow’s Winning Streak...

During Kane crime thriller with Bayern: Tottenham owner...

Mediobanca, record revenues and profits for the annual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy