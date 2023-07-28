Electric cars, in the US anti-Tesla alliance for charging networks

Listen to the audio version of the article

DETROIT – Seven of the world‘s leading automakers – BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai/Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis – will create a joint venture to develop a new high-power charging network in North America.

With investments available for public charging at the federal and state levels, the company will leverage public and private funds with the goal of establishing at least 30,000 high-power charging points in urban and highway areas.

The new charging stations will be accessible to all BEVs, of any brand using Combined Charging System (CCS) or North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors and are expected to meet or exceed the requirements of the US National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (SNOWS). The joint venture aims to become the leading network of high-power charging stations in North America. The incorporation of the company is scheduled for this year, while the opening of the first charging stations is scheduled for summer 2024 in the United States and later in Canada. Each area will be equipped with multiple high power DC chargers.

In line with the sustainable corporate strategies of all seven car manufacturers, the jv intends to feed the charging network exclusively with renewable energy. Paying particular attention to the comfort of customers and the simplicity of recharging operations, the stations will be located in comfortable structures, with canopies where possible and services such as toilets, catering outlets and commercial activities nearby or within the same complex. A select number of stations will be equipped with additional services to offer a first-rate experience.