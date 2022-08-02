Listen to the audio version of the article

If it has long been certified that Italy is lagging behind in the development of the charging infrastructure for electric cars compared to the main European countries, given that there are only 30,704 charging points operating in our country compared to, for example, 79,729 Germany to the 65,700 of France, the gap is even more so for columns on the motorway.

Columns on the highway 2022 by InsideEVs.it

According to the report “Columns on the motorway 2022” created by InsideEVs.it, the portal dedicated to electric mobility which in July mapped the actual availability of recharging points within the service areas along the 6,943 kilometers of the motorway network, highlights that out of 506 service stations, only 59 have columns equal to 254 charging points.

Only 172 high-power charging points

These numbers are reduced to just 38 service stations and 172 charging points if we consider in particular the high power columns, i.e. from 150 to 350 kW, those that are necessary to recharge during long journeys in times to be considered more than reasonable, i.e. between 15 and 30 minutes depending of course on the 100% electric car model.

There is still no homogeneity in diffusion

To travel aboard electric cars, the homogeneity of the distribution throughout the national territory of the service areas where the columns are available would be even more important than the number. For each Italian region, the report also measured this diffusion on the basis of the number of service areas equipped with high-power recharging per 100 km of motorway.

Basilicata, Molise and Sicily do not offer top-ups

If Emilia Romagna and Lombardy, but also Valle d’Aosta and Umbria in proportion to the kilometers of motorway provided, have more than one service area equipped with columns every 100 km, while Basilicata, Molise and Sicily still do not have any column on their motorway sections consequently forcing motorists to go out to recharge.