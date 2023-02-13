And, looking at their next car purchase, just over one in five respondents (22%) say their next car will be electric. A practically double percentage (44%) actually intends to rely on the hybrid, in all its forms. Only 23% of the sample will choose an internal combustion engine again, of which 9% will prefer diesel.

The limit: the purchasing power of households does not allow for diffusion

The focus on the conditions and reasons underlying this choice highlights the difficult economic situation experienced by Italian families. In fact, 63% of those who state that the next car they own will be “on tap” justifies the decision with economic reasons related to the savings they allow on consumption, fuel and vehicle maintenance costs. One in three buyers, on the other hand, chooses the e-car to reduce the environmental impact of their mobility.

However, the choice of electric is not unconditional and is heavily affected by the economic variable: eight out of ten Italians are ready to do so, but on condition that the total cost does not exceed 30 thousand euros. A threshold which, despite the presence of current incentives, significantly limits the possible range of purchasable vehicles and highlights the main limitation to a greater diffusion of this power supply.

Skeptical Italians: autonomy and recharging are not convincing

The reasons of the interviewees who are not in favor of the electric car remain polarized around the two critical areas that have always been at the center of the debate: the limited range of vehicles (47% of the sample said they feared it) and the difficulties associated with recharging mainly due to of a still inadequate local network (31%).

The survey then analyzes the methods of purchasing a car, recording that 68% of those interviewed still believe it is necessary to go to the dealership to see the car, negotiate and buy it. Only 11% say they are convinced they can proceed with the entirely digital purchase.