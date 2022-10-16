Listen to the audio version of the article

Electric cars are preparing to be the protagonists of the week of the Paris Motor Show, starting with the Mercedes EQE Suv. Presented in an off-show event, the star’s novelty is ready to position itself in the middle area of ​​its zero-emission offering of the EQ family. Born on the same platform as the sedan version, the electric Mercedes EQE SUV will arrive on the road with a range of up to 590 kilometers.

Mercedes EQE Suv, dimension

The Mercedes EQE Suv is compact than the EQE Sedan and, at 3,030 millimeters, has a shorter wheelbase of nine centimeters. The external dimensions are equal to 4,863 / 1,940 / 1,686 millimeters (length / width / height), while the load capacity starts from 520 liters and reaches 1675 by folding down the second row of seats. EQE Suv is the fourth car to adopt the new all-electric platform after the two sedans EQS and EQE and EQS Suv. Production will start in December at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (USA). The battery factory in nearby Bibb County will supply the batteries for both this model and the EQS SUV. As of this year, all Mercedes-Benz passenger car and commercial vehicle plants worldwide have been producing CO2-neutral balances, including the two Mercedes-Benz plants in Alabama.

Interni Mercedes EQE Suv

As for the sedan, the dashboard can house the Mbux Hyperscreen system consisting of three screens capable of creating a viewing band over 140 centimeters wide. Among the previews, the introduction of the new sound scenario “Serene Breeze” able to make the occupants perceive the paradigm shift between thermal and electric. Thanks to the learning-capable software, the Mbux control and display system provides the user with personalized suggestions for numerous functions related to infotainment, comfort and the vehicle. In the Mbux Hyperscreen (available on request) three displays merge almost seamlessly, creating a viewing band over 141 centimeters wide. The front passenger has an optional 12.3-inch OLED display with its own user interface. The system uses an intelligent locking logic which, with the support of a camera, detects whether the driver is looking at the display for the front passenger. If so, the system automatically blurs dynamic content for security reasons.

Mercedes EQE Electric SUV, all photos Photogallery13 pictures View

Mercedes EQE Suv: engines, range and charging times

Proposed in the 350+ rear-wheel drive and 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic versions both with all-wheel drive, the Mercedes EQE Suv unloads power from 215 to 300 kW to the ground with ranges of up to 590 kilometers. Rechargeable up to 170 kW in direct current, it can store 220 km of autonomy in 15 minutes using the maximum power available.

Mercedes EQE Suv, heat pump

The Mercedes EQE Suv is equipped with the heat pump as standard. How does the system work? the residual heat from the electric drive (DC / AC converter and electric motor) and the high-voltage battery can be used to heat the passenger compartment. Doing so reduces the battery power consumption to be used for heating, increasing autonomy. The dual-zone automatic climate control is standard, while the four-zone Comfortmatic is available on request.