electric cars need 20% more energy

What will be the cost of the green transition on the energy front? According to results presented by EY presented at its Energy Summit 2023, the figure will not be modest. Notwithstanding that the energy sector has always experienced a certain volatility, the sector is undergoing a strong shock due to the impacts of geopolitical tensions which could also have effects in the medium-long term.

Furthermore, over the next ten years, interconnections in European electricity grids will have to triple the number of heat pumps installed in the world quadruple and the world capacity installed solar energy increase eight-fold. The result is that the production of energy from renewable sources must be doubled. Also because the sector will be impacted by demand from the automotive sector.

The European Parliament recently approved a halt in the production of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, with the exception of e-fuel cars. This phasing out will have a major impact on electricity consumption. According to data estimated by EY about 50 terawatts per year will be needed to support the transition to electric vehicles. The car will therefore be an additional source of important consumption, equal to 15-20% of the current demand for electricity in Italy by 2050.

Consumer perceptions and expectations

In the current scenario, characterized by uncertainties and market volatility, consumer confidence has been put to the test. In this context, EY and SWG have created the Brand Purpose Index Observatory, involving over 7,000 consumers, analyzing over 12 sectors and more than 50 brands in the country, to understand consumer expectations and the ability of companies to convey their values.

The data indicates that 8 people on 10 declare it important for companies to have a clear objective in which to recognize themselves, but only 5 out of 10 actually perceive the concrete commitment and the ability to deliver on the stated promise. And those expectations still come down about the energy industry where just 4 out of 10 users recognize a concrete commitment on the part of companies in the sector. Consumer confidence is therefore low also considering the strongly fluctuating energy prices (+1100% which then decreased to a plus 300%).

Among all sectors, the energy sector is in fact positioned as one of those with the highest gap between consumer expectations and what they actually perceive: consumers expect concrete commitment by the players operating in the industry, but today they fail to recognize themselves in the declared values ​​and do not recognize the Brands’ ability to create value on key dimensions.