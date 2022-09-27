Listen to the audio version of the article

The Peugeot e-208 after a first upgrade at the end of 2021 which increased its range by 22 km, will benefit in the course of 2023 from a further technological evolution with a new engine for the electric: the maximum power will increase by 15%, going from 100 kW / 136 hp to 115 kW / 156 hp and an important work on efficiency will reduce the average energy consumption to 12 kWh, allowing an increase in autonomy of 10.5%, equal to 38 km, to reach 400 km.

The new version will be available from 2023



Specific performance indications have not yet been provided, while significant improvements will be introduced for driving pleasure, costs and the daily life of those who use it for their own journeys. The new version of the e-208 will go on sale next year. The propulsive upgrade of the e-208 therefore brings 20 more horsepower, while the torque remains 260 Nm. The major contribution comes from the updated battery, which has a nominal capacity of 51 kWh (48.1 net) and works at 400 Voltage volts.

More than 110 thousand units have been sold since its launch



The 100% electric version of the 208, in addition to not going unnoticed for its very personal design, stands out for the equipment it is equipped with, for the high-level driving pleasure and for the i-Cockpit. All qualities have made it a great success on the market: almost 110,000 units of e-208 have been produced since its launch since the end of 2019, not to mention that the e-208 is at the top of the sales in the reference sector and that of electric city cars. Europe from the beginning of 2022. It will soon be joined by the new 308 petrol and battery-powered SW.

The new Peugeot e-208 can be purchased online



The new Peugeot e-208 can also be purchased online on the website of the French brand of Stellantis which allows a real 100% digital purchase, as well as being easy and absolutely safe. In addition, it is also possible to apply for a loan as is already the case for the rest of the Peugeot range currently in the price list and therefore conveniently from a smartphone, tablet or PC. An additional perspective for the electric cityicar of the French brand.