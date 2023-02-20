Electric cars, Prodi: “A big loss for our country”

Romano Prodi he changed his mind. After years of green self defense, now the former prime minister openly criticizes the decision from Europe to interrupt the sale of machines a diesel it’s at gas from 2035. The title of his editorial in Il Messaggero leaves no doubt: “La green choice of Europe that penalizes our countryObviously – reports La Verità – the first part of the article is in favor of choices in defense of the environment. But then the Professor stops with the caresses and begins to heavily criticize the decision taken from the EU. “In our country – explains Prodi – there will be one reduction more 50 thousand seats of work and a remarkable harm to ours trade balance“, and launches a real appeal for stop turning green.

“I wonder – continues Prodi in his editorial – if you choose that way drastic e in such a short time are the best decision for protect the future of our planet. Too bad that already now the decision of Bruxelles is stopping the research to improve i endothermic enginesgiven that between 12 years they will no longer be needed”. The ending of the editorial therefore says a lot about danni which is causing this decision to be made from Europe. The Brussels measure will lead to the closure Of dozens of factories. In the meantime, Usa, Chinese, Japan e Corea they will go on to to pollute.

