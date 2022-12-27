Listen to the audio version of the article

Sales of electric cars in Europe in November grew by 30% equal to a total of 172,600 new registrations based on data collected by the British Institute Jato Dynamic. The result has allowed battery-powered cars to reach a record monthly market share of 17.1%, the highest for now in 2022 and above all the second ever compared only to December 2021, the month that had recorded the record share of 18.9%. If plug-in hybrid cars are added together, the market share of recharging cars in the whole month of November was 28% overall. All this allowed the overall market trend in Europe to be positive.

Volkswagen in the top ten with ID.4 third and ID.3 fourth

The Model Y is first in the top ten of new electric cars sold in Europe in November with 19,169 units ahead of the second Model 3 with 12,212 registrations. Volkswagen is placed in third and fourth place, respectively with the ID.4 and the ID.3, while the Fiat 500e closes the top five. Sixth overall is the Dacia Spring with 5,533 sales which preceded, albeit slightly, its cousin Renault Megane in seventh position with 5,241 units sold, while in eighth place is the debutant Polestar 2 with 4,903 units which precedes the close relative Volvo V40 ninth in the ranking with 4,769 registrations and finally the Skoda Enyaq which is tenth with 4,464 sales.

Sales boom for Geely and SAIC electric cars

However, it is not only Tesla that is growing. Geely, for example, with the Volvo and Polestar brands, closed November with a growth of 4.4% so much so that it is getting ever closer to the total sales of BMW which, in any case, recorded a + 2.6% last November . The same percentage of expansion also for the giant SAIC which, as is known, is present in Europe with two brands, MG and Maxxus. Renault, including Dacia, instead lost 5.2% and Hyndai-Kia did practically the same result with -5.1%. Further confirmation that the contribution of electric vehicle registrations is increasingly important for growth.

The Model Y returned to the top in European sales

If Tesla grows as an automotive brand, the credit goes to the Model Y which was the best-selling car in Europe with 19,169 new registrations in November, 252% more than in the same month of 2021. The Model Y precedes Dacia Sandero and Toyota Yaris, second and third respectively, was the twenty-second best-selling model overall in the first 11 months of 2022. It should be considered that Elon Musk’s brand always aims at new exploits with completely personal registration times. It is very probable that by the end of 2022 the model will improve further and consequently bring its position into the top 20.

Tesla aims to consolidate European sales

Tesla grew the most at the brand level, with a 93% increase in the month of November which allowed the Californian American manufacturer to move from 12.3% to 18.9% of its share in the electric car sector. At Jato Dynamic they explain that despite the arrival of new competitors, the November results show that Tesla’s growth is accelerating also thanks to an incentive policy that is giving the expected results. After all, Tesla’s goal is to consolidate its leadership among the electricity producers in Europe as much as possible.