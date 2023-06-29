Electric cars, sales boom in May in Europe. And the overall market is growing

Listen to the audio version of the article

Electric all the way ahead. In May, according to surveys by the British Institute Jato Dynamics, new battery-powered cars recorded a total of 169,091 units sold, equal to 15% of all new registrations registered in May. In addition to the success of the Tesla Model Y, the best-selling car in Europe from January to May, the third place of the MG 4 should also be underlined, preceded by the Vw ID.4, the second best-selling car in the fifth month of the year.

Europe, the market is growing by 18% in May

An important contribution was made by the electric ones also in terms of overall registrations in May which amounted to 1,116,472, an increase of 18% compared to the 943,435 units of the same month last year. This leads to a year-to-date total of 5.3 million units, up 17%. A volume since the beginning of the year which, however, was lower than the 6.93 million units recorded in the same year as 2019, but similar to that of 2021 immediately after the covid-19.

Tesla market share climbed to 2.63%

In May, Tesla was the best performing brand, capturing 2.63% of the market. In the same month last year, the US manufacturer’s share was only 0.15%, however this was also due to supply problems which caused a decline in registrations. Last month, Tesla reported nearly 29,400 units sold, higher than both May 2021 (8,810), May 2020 (2,757), and even May 2019 (4,087).

MG 4 is the third best-selling Bev model in Europe

Also in the BEV sector, Tesla’s share was 17.4% in May and 18.9% year-to-date, up 6.7 points from 12.2% in the same period last year. Last year. It follows the Saic group, owners of the MG brand, which increased its share by 2.8 points, even higher than the 2.7 point growth of Volkwagen. Conversely, Hyundai-Kia lost 5.6 points in May, followed by Stellantis, down 3.4 points.

MG4 Electric

Tesla dominates the electric sales chart

In the top ten of the best-selling electric cars in May in Europe, as mentioned, the Tesla Model Y was in the lead with 21,530 sales. The Volkswagen ID.4 ranked second with 8,543 units and the MG4 third with 6,310 sales. The Fiat 500 is fifth with 6,073 units sold, seventh is the Volvo XC 40 with 5,415 sales (+329%). In places number 9 and 10 are respectively the BMW i4 with 4,545 sales (+123%) and the BMW iX1 with 4,089 sales.

