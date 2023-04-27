Electric cars, sales boom in the EU. But in Italy purchases are collapsing

In Italy, purchases of electric cars collapsed, from 134,000 to 114

Sales boom electric cars for this year, with an expected +35 percent. That’s what he predicts the International Energy Agency (Aie) in its annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook. The new edition of the report shows that more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022, and sales are expected to grow another 35 percent this year to reach 14 million units.

This explosive growth means that the share of electric cars in the overall car market has risen from around 4 percent in 2020 to 14 percent in 2022 and is set to rise further to 18 percent this year, based on the latest projections. of the IEA.

Electric vehicles propel the new economy

“Electric vehicles are one of the driving forces behind the rapidly emerging new global energy economy and are bringing about a historic transformation of the automotive industry worldwide,” he said. Fatih BirolExecutive Director of the IEA.

“The trends we are seeing have significant implications for global oil demand. The internal combustion engine has been unmatched for over a century, but electric vehicles are changing the status quo. By 2030, they will avoid the need for at least 5 million barrels per day of oil Cars are just the first wave: bus e electric trucks they will soon follow”.

The vast majority of electric car sales to date are mainly concentrated in three markets: China, Europe and the United States. China leads the way, accounting for 60 percent of global electric car sales in 2022. Today, more than half of all electric cars on the road in the world are in China.

Europe and the United States, the second and third largest markets, both experienced strong growth with sales up 15 percent and 55 percent respectively in 2022. Ambitious policy agendas in major economies are expected , like the package Fit for 55 in the European Union e l’Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, will further increase the market share of EVs this decade and beyond.

Data in Italy

Meanwhile, regarding the growth recorded up to 2022, the data of electric vehicles in Italy it goes against the trend: compared to the 138,000 battery-powered and plug-in vehicles sold in 2021, in 2022 the figure for our country dropped to 114,000 cars. This is despite the fact that the figure for the continent is growing (in Europe the 2.5 million vehicles sold in 2022 were exceeded).

