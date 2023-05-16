Electric cars, so the “China syndrome” changes the geography of world industry

Listen to the audio version of the article

China Syndrome. The geography of the automobile is changing rapidly and there are numerous tectonic forces pushing China towards the center of the automotive planet and among these the transition from thermal to electric is the main one, together with that paradigm shift that goes by the name of software defined vehicle. With

Byd, Aiways, Chery, Xpeng, Nio and many more. In the coming months we will always have to deal with a real invasion of brands and models, all strictly electric and Made in China. The push towards the forced electrification of the car imposed by the EU, with little technological neutrality, has the “collateral” effect of having opened the doors of Europe to the Chinese who, moreover, take advantage of the absence of products that the “traditional” manufacturers have highlighted in recent months between the effects of the pandemic and those of the chip shortage. Only with time will it reveal the extent of this invasion from an industrial and occupational point of view. After all, what now seems to be an announced catastrophe (as the landing of the Japanese and Koreans seemed to be) actually improved the market and facilitated industry with the opening of factories in the old continent.

And perhaps the same will happen with the houses of the dragon which could also, hungry for image, buy historical European brands. Many cars with a theoretical European passport are also made in China, such as Polestar (Volvo Group – Geely), some Teslas and the Smart #1. And there are brands like MG that are English by history but 100% Chinese. Furthermore, to understand Chinese cars, it is also necessary to overcome some biases: they are not all ugly, badly built and cheap. The latest models are aesthetically pleasing, have passed the EuroNCAP crash tests with flying colors and the very latest proposals exhibit a great freshness of hi-tech and infotainment ideas, which many European manufacturers lack.

And there is another aspect, although the Europeans can run around churning out Bevs with gigantic financial efforts (100 billion only those of the VW group): the Chinese groups, and their many brands that spring up at a constant pace, go fast. Too fast. Many analysts think that in less than 5 years they can make a leap comparable to, but perhaps larger than, the one made by the Koreans in 25 years. Why do the Chinese rush and the Europeans remain static and a bit boring in their proposals? It’s not just about investments. The Chinese have learned Tesla’s lesson before and better than the others: to explore new levers, such as gamefication, to win over customers. Just look at the latest generation Chinese ones (developed in the Covid era): they are aesthetically pleasing. It was not difficult to do this – money and good European designers work wonders. And you can always open a design and research center in Europe (like the one in Milan announced by Geely). But that’s not all, now they’re starting to be competitive in terms of dynamics too: the electric has also simplified the design of a good chassis. That’s not all: they passed with flying colors in the Euro Ncap crash tests (after years of joint ventures in China they understood how cars are made). They often boast top technologies such as 800 Volts. It is enough to get on board to realize the freshness of digital ideas, familiarity with the software and ease of access to an ecosystem of technologies (displays and processors) that is not developed in Europe.

Perhaps the Europeans have sinned by pride on the strength of their “superbrands” and their history. And a question arises overwhelmingly: will the new brands, Zeekr by Geely, for example, be able to establish themselves? In the old thermal world, Audi took a quarter of a century, Skoda is still struggling on a par with Hyundai and Kia to build a relevant image, while Cupra works better than mother Seat. Perhaps the new Chinese brands, all electric, which know again, could be more credible in the eyes of that generation Z imbued with sustainability and perhaps the traditional brands will not be able to win customers in the electric car arena because their values ​​are too related to the world of fossils. There are no answers, just so many questions that only the future of the car will be able to answer