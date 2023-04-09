Usa-China, the challenge comes from the cars of the future to the abyss. And to space

The dispute between the two powers is now total. Commerce and technology, Covid and geopolitics. And now it comes to encompass the entire Earth spectrum and beyond. From space to the abyss, China and the United States have now entered the mode of absolute competition. With Beijing trying to undermine the US leadership in some sectors where they have traditionally always been the voice of the boss.

Il The sector in which Xi Jinping’s projects seem to be more advanced are those concerning the vehicles of the future. The Chinese automaker BYD it is positioning itself to overtake rival Tesla in global sales of all-electric vehicles, in part by ramping up capacity to double overall sales volume of all car types this year.

“Our target starts at 3 million units,” BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu said in recent days. But he added that BYD hopes to double last year’s sales volume to 3.6 million units. BYD ceased production of conventional gasoline-engined cars in March 2022 to focus on new energy vehicles such as electric and hybrid vehicles. The company did not disclose a projection of this year’s sales volume, but according to its 2022 report, it would be on track to sell 1.75 million passenger EVs in 2023, getting closer to Tesla’s goal of about 1.8 million EVs.

The advantages of China on electric cars

BYD tries to bring overtaking closer by expanding production. According to Zheshang Securities estimates, its total production capacity was 2.9 million units last year. The Chinese broker believes the automaker could ramp up capacity to 4.3 million units this year.

In addition to operating on the domestic market (the largest in the world), BYD has also successfully launched on the international scene. Not yet in the United States, given the obstacle of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing. Above all, the Middle East and Latin America are already highly developed target markets for BYD, which has recently begun to expand into Australia as well. The company continues to put large sums on the plate. In early February, news leaked of a $1.2 billion investment plan to build a new factory for its batteries in China.

The advantages for BYD and the other Chinese players in the sector are numerous: from lower labor costs than in the West to more competitive sales prices. And then also and above all access to rare earths and strategic mineral resources for the industry around the world. Starting with cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, lithium in Chile or nickel in Indonesia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

