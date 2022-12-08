Listen to the audio version of the article

At a time when it seems that the European market is adapting to the idea of ​​electric cars, there is news that goes in the opposite direction. In fact, to deal with the expected energy crisis, Switzerland has studied a series of measures which, among other sectors, also affect mobility. In particular, the bill passed by the Federal Council of the Swiss Confederation provides for a real driving ban for electric cars. With a few exceptions: spending, work and medical issues.

Electric cars in the sights to reduce energy costs

We recall that Switzerland produces a lot of energy from hydroelectric sources and nuclear power plants, but fears that winter could bring significant drops in production and supplies, hence the idea of ​​banning the most energy-intensive cars. But the thermals traveling on the motorway would also pay the price, as the proposal also provides for a further reduction of the speed limits (currently, in some sections, 120 km/h) to 100 km/h to save fuel to be allocated the emergency generation of electricity. And if that weren’t enough, “alert 3” could be triggered with the reduction of thermostats in homes to 18°C ​​and washing machines, with washing cycles not exceeding 40 degrees. After consultation with the various cantons, the last word will be up to the executive body of the Bern government, which will have to confirm the entry into force of the amendment by 12 December.

Sweden: stop incentives for electric cars

Electric cars are also in the sights of the Swedish government which has removed the incentives for the purchase of BEVs.

The eco-bonus was introduced in 2018 and consists of an incentive up to the equivalent of around 7,000 euros for those who buy electric cars. The government says that by now the diffusion of BEVs is about 50% of sales and the cost for an electric car is similar to that of a thermal engine car, therefore it would no longer need state subsidies. The stop to the bonus that began on November 8 could lead many buyers to change their minds and prefer buying a petrol car over an electric car.

A decision already taken by the Government of Berlin which from 1 January 2023 has removed the incentives for electrified cars, keeping them only for 100% on tap (Bev), although in smaller quantities than now.