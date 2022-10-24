Listen to the audio version of the article

Opel is continuing its electrification strategy with twelve vehicles already in the range. The goal for Europe is to reach 2024 with the entire range equipped with a hybrid version (Crossland and Insignia are currently missing) and a new battery electric model will be introduced by the middle of the decade with the new generation of Opel Manta. Furthermore, by 2028 Opel wants to offer a 100% electric range.

To achieve the final goal, the brand of the Stellantis group is already making improvements on the vehicles present, such as on the Mokka-e that we tested on the road.

General characteristics of Opel electric models

Opel 100% plug-in models boast some common features, such as a 50 kWh battery, standard 100 kW direct current charging, 1.8 kW home charging and 7 kW single-phase AC charging. or 11 kW three-phase, the latter on request. In the fastest charging mode, cars can be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes. And, to make the most of regenerative charging, the electric range is equipped with the brake button which increases the force of the engine braking and the car can be driven almost exclusively with the accelerator pedal.

In addition, all lithium-ion models are equipped with a 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor.

Autonomy: what factors affect

The range of electric vehicles is highly variable and depends on some factors, such as the driving style, the average speed of the vehicle, the outside temperature (in the Wltp cycle it is defined at 23 degrees) and the use of the air conditioning system.