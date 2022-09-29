Listen to the audio version of the article

Could the charging infrastructure go from being one of the main challenges for the growth of the electric car to a business opportunity? Yes, according to the EY analysis on the electric charging infrastructure in preview for Il Sole 24 Ore. Although the numbers are still low, today electric vehicles represent only 1.5% of the 326 million of the total European car fleet, according to EY the share will grow to 65 million vehicles by 2030 and will double to 130 million vehicles by 2030. 2035.

The charging network in Europe

The growth of electric mobility presents cross-cutting opportunities. Collaboration between ecosystems, in particular the charging infrastructure, will be fundamental for the growth of the entire sector. Currently, there are 374,000 publicly accessible charging points in Europe, up 40% in 2021. But the number of chargers across geographies remains uneven. Countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK account for more than 60% of the total publicly accessible charging stations. However, there are 10 European countries that do not have a single charging station for every 100 km of road. EY’s forecasts of the 27 member states of the European Union, plus the UK, Norway and Switzerland, indicate that Europe will need around 14 million chargers by 2025, increasing to 34 million by 2030 and around 65 million by 2035. Domestic shippers will lead the way, accounting for 85% of the total stock, equivalent to nearly 30 million shippers by 2030 and 56 million by 2035. Recently, awareness has grown that without a adequate charging infrastructure, electric vehicle production cannot reach maximum capacity. Both regular top-up and fast top-up, when properly calibrated, can produce an internal rate of return (IRR) of over 20% with a 4 to 5 year return on investment.

Opportunities

In addition to powering electric vehicles, what are the opportunities associated with charging infrastructures? According to EY’s analysis, there will be no shortage of battery change solutions: when the price of batteries becomes more competitive and batteries are more standardized in the sector, a battery exchange solution can be created that could speed up charging times for owners. of electric vehicles. The second opportunity will come from Vehicle-to-grid: in periods of inactivity, the batteries of electric vehicles can be considered a point of energy production to supply energy to the grid when needed and prices are high. To these two points will be added the electrification of fleets and Mobility as a Service (MaaS): more than the simple installation of the charging infrastructure, some operators in the sector are foreseeing the opportunity to convert the fleet of company vehicles into an electric fleet. . Although it is still in the nascent stage, this idea will mature with the entry on the market of operators with the right combination of financial resources and technical skills.

Types of charging

Different types of charging infrastructures have different benefits for users, consequently requiring different levels of public support, and at the same time pose a number of challenges for energy companies to face. Home charging will continue to be the most popular form of charging, with coverage above 85%. The charging infrastructure can also be simplified as there is no need to recognize the user or manage separate billing. Furthermore, the tool will be owned by the user, acquired or together with the first car or like other technological tools (physical and online stores). Utilities are best placed to build a solid business case for home charging infrastructure, from a brand and operational infrastructure perspective. The competitive advantage for utilities is that they already have a built-in customer base, the charger is standard, easier to supply, and they are used to recruiting and certifying installers that they can ship once the order is received from customers. Charging points at workplaces or the most common destinations (shopping malls, car parks, restaurants) are showing increasing interest. Retailers, accommodation facilities, city car parks, city car parks and workplaces see Cpo (charge point operators) as the most successful contacts.

From the charging points along the highways come the greatest difficulties. They are the most difficult option in terms of guaranteeing a return, especially due to the duration of the charge which tends to exceed the average stop. In addition, it has the highest running and installation costs of all types of charging. But they are also a point of great interest for oil companies that have to rethink their role after the energy transformation of transport. Given this need, a greater penetration of high-power infrastructures is expected, which require higher investments, but which guarantee faster recharging times.