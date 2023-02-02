The scenario of the Italian Bev market

The market data for January 2023 are positive (+19%) but in the case of electric vehicle registrations the trend is the opposite: sales are stationary at 2.6% of the total market compared to 3.4% last year .

Worth noting is the important gap placed by the Fiat 500 compared to its rivals and that, in the first three places in the standings, there are three cars from segment A.

Here are the 5 best-selling electric models in January 2023 according to data released by the Unrae Association.