Electric cars, the Italian robot Comau NJ disassembles and recycles batteries

In the traditional system, however, the battery is completely discharged, the modules are disassembled and finally destroyed.

Gorlier: «We work for truly sustainable mobility»

«Our collaboration on the Flex-BD project starts from Comau’s long experience in the field of automation for the development of flexible, scalable and sustainable processes», said Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau.

“By expanding its smart automation solutions to include the requalification and reuse of high-power batteries, many of which have up to 80% residual capacity, Comau is making a concrete contribution to achieving truly sustainable mobility.”

The European project Flex-BD

Flex-BD is a robotic system that automates the complete disassembly process of used electric batteries, through a highly flexible, scalable and standardizable process.

Once the prototype idea was validated, Comau expanded its scope to include the reuse of batteries in the automotive sector. The company from Grugliasco (Turin) controlled by Stellantis has worked in collaboration with other partners within the European innovation community EIT Manufacturing, with the aim of developing technologies for the sustainability of electric mobility.

