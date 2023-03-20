Listen to the audio version of the article

The ID.2 anticipated by Vw for now as a concept from the ID. 2all will be offered when it arrives in 2025 and will have a list price below €25,000. The highlights of the ID.2 are: front-wheel drive, range of 450 km, technological features such as Travel Assist, IQ.Light and EV Route Planner, a new design to which is added a length of 4.05 meters and a boot capacity between 490 and 1,330 liters to load objects 2.20 meters long. The standard version is one of 10 electric cars that Volkswagen will launch by 2026. But let’s get to the alternatives.

Vw ID.2, the most accredited rival will be the Model 2

With an estimated starting price of $20-25k in the US and a similar starting price in Europe, the long-awaited Model 2 has been defined as the Tesla for the masses. Very little is known about the mysterious model, but it is certain that Elon Musk and his team have worked hard in recent years to prepare the most compact car in the range. Tesla could offer the Model 2 with crossover shapes and more efficient batteries with 4680 cells as well as self-driving. The idea could be to launch the Model 2 with the Full Self Driving system.

Tesla Model 2

Vw ID2, for now the new Fiat 500 is the best-selling

The lithium-ion Fiat city car was sold in 66,000 units (+ 49%) in 2022 in Europe. The electric maintains both a unique and timeless look that the update of the Bev variant has made even more sought after. The interior has a retro feel with fancy upholstery. The car is approved for 4 people and the luggage compartment capacity of a city car. The multimedia system with a 5 or 7 inch screen in the center of the dashboard integrated with the digital radio, navigator and dedicated apps is intuitive. The battery-powered 500 is worth 37% of the model registrations.

Vw ID2, the crossover style alternative is the Dacia Spring

The Dacia Spring with 48,535 units (+ 76%) is the seventh best-selling electric vehicle in Europe in 2022. It is a city car, but in a crossover style. The large bumper and sharp LED headlights stand out in front, while the charging port is located in the grille. Approved for four people, the Dacia Spring is spacious on board. It is also comfortable behind: only those over 185 cm in height touch the ceiling with their heads. The price is affordable and the trunk, finally, has a capacity of 270 litres: a decent capacity also given the compact dimensions of the bodywork

Dacia Spring Extreme

Vw ID.2, the Chinese DR 1 EV which is sold by the Italian brand

The latest DR arrived, the DR 1 EV has all the credentials to do well on the Italian market: at interesting prices and equal to 19,900 euros with scrapping, small dimensions, it is 320 cm long, four seats on board and a autonomy of 210 km which becomes 294 in the urban cycle. The set-up is unique and to have a DR 1.0 EV you just need to choose the color from the four available, three of which are two-tone. As standard, it offers a 9.7-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster and a wireless charger.