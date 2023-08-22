Listen to the audio version of the article

XPower and Trophy are the new versions of the compact electric MG4 characterized respectively by the four-wheel drive formed by two electric motors (one on each axle) and by the 77 kWh battery which offers a range of up to 520 kilometres. Orders are already open.

MG4 range: nine months after launch

Nine months after its arrival on the market, with 1,580 total units (data updated to 31 July 2023), the MG4 is enjoying great success and is firmly positioned in the top 5 of electric cars in Italy. Today MG4 Electric expands the family by enriching itself with two new versions, the XPower and the Trophy Extended range, joining the already marketed Standard, Comfort and Luxury versions. For the latter, we would like to remind you that there are some new elements in the MY23 versions: the rear window wiper and the central rear headrest and 18-inch wheels are now also available on the Luxury trim level. The One Pedal Drive function, offered as standard, is now available for all versions, which allows you to drive by managing the acceleration and deceleration phases using only the accelerator pedal. The different intensities of regenerative braking also remain available, which can be customized via the infotainment.

Electric cars, the MG4 family expands with XPower and Trophy

MG4 XPower AWD: two electric motors

The new XPower version is equipped with a double electric motor with a total power of 435 hp (320 kW) and up to 600 Nm of torque, testifying to MG’s desire to rediscover its sporting roots and give thrills to performance enthusiasts with a acceleration of 3.8 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. The configuration includes a front (150kW) and a rear (170kW) electric motor, the boosted transmission features new and sophisticated technological updates to effectively distribute power and maximize driver involvement when cornering.

The 64 kWh NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) battery ensures a range of up to 385 km (Wltp approval cycle). The on-board charger has a power of 140 kW and allows a DC recharge from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. For the first time on an MG a brand new dynamic steering angle control system is available, equipped with an electronically controlled rear lockable differential (XDS), and Intelligent Motor Control to allow the distribution of torque to the four driving wheels, generating maximum traction and exceptional composure in a wide range of driving conditions. The XPower version promises fun thanks to the sporty set-up, Launch Control and an increased braking system, with orange colored calipers and suspensions with sporty settings and overall stiffness increased by 25%.

Suspension updates, with recalibrated spring and damper tuning, stiffer anti-roll bars and more punctual steering are other specifications that complete the set-up that the engineers have studied for this version. The equipment is completed by a metal sports pedal and 18-inch wheels. Sportiness also characterizes the style: the design remains faithful to that of the other versions but is characterized by a contrasting black roof and aluminum-look exterior finishes.

