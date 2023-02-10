Home Business Electric cars, the ten best-selling models in 2022 in Europe
Electric cars, the ten best-selling models in 2022 in Europe

by admin
Electric cars, the market scenario
Electric cars set a record in 2022: BEV registrations, in fact, according to Jato data, amounted to 1.56 million units, with a growth of 29% compared to 2021.
60% of electrified models sold last year were battery-powered, while the other hybrid variants across all variants had to contend with a significant decline in plug-in hybrid registrations. With the result that as many as 14 out of 100 new cars sold and registered in Europe last year were powered by batteries alone. There is also a new boom in electric SUVs which are now worth 51% of the BEV market. It is no coincidence that in the top ten best-selling electric cars in Europe in 2022 there are six crossovers.

