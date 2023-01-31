Listen to the audio version of the article

Honda has decided to review its organizational structure and create a division dedicated to activities in the battery-powered mobility sector. The Japanese company thus follows the example of other competitors, such as Ford and Renault who have chosen to separate the traditional business to accelerate its strategies not only in terms of electrification, but to aim for new value in view of the coming years.

Honda like other historic brands is preparing for the challenge

The fact is that the growth of the electric car is gradually changing the balance. Historical builders, in fact, find themselves having to face unprecedented challenges and some have found themselves not entirely ready. At Honda they do not want to risk not being up to speed in the race for zero emissions as well as aiming to compete increasingly on an equal footing with both emerging competitors such as the Chinese, but also all the others on the rest of the main world markets with the USA and Europe in their sights .

The new division will debut on April 1, 2023

It is a kind of reorganization that will lead on the one hand to a new division of Honda which will be operational from April 1, when the fiscal year begins on March 31, 2023, but which includes all product development functions electric both in the automotive and motorcycle fields, the two brands of the Asian mobility giant

The regional principals are reduced from 6 to just three

The brand led by Toshihiro Mibe for just under a year has also decided to review its regional offices: the current six organizations, Japan, Asia & Oceania, South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East will be integrated and reduced to just three: North America, China and other Associated Regions. Finally, the creation of new corporate functions is envisaged both in the area of ​​strategy, but also from the point of view of the resulting complex administrative management.

Honda 30 electric models by 2030

The review of the organizational structure is, as mentioned, functional to speed up and strengthen electrification strategies: in short, Honda aims to launch 30 electric models globally by 2030 and produce at least 2 million a year. With this new corporate organization, Honda will also define a series of models dedicated to the USA and a series of models dedicated to Europe.