Akio Toyoda, the CEO of Toyota confirms once again that the electric car is not the final solution for the automobile. And, in confirmation of his consideration, which he expressed on the occasion of the presentation of the concept of a new Hilux pick-up in Thailand, he seems to sound the alarm in view of the forthcoming and already announced deadlines such as, for example, the one planned by the European Community of stop thermal production from 2035.

A silent majority is against it

“People involved in the automotive industry are today largely a silent majority – explained Toyoda – it is this silent majority that is wondering if electric cars are really the only option. But they think, instead, that it is the trend of the moment and therefore they cannot express this concept out loud. But until the right answer is completely clear, we certainly shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option.”

The ideal is to have several solutions

Toyoda then expressed his belief that the best way forward is to develop a number of different propulsion technologies, including hybrid versions, plug-ins as well as hydrogen-powered cars. A solution that the CEO of Toyota himself explains is in part already happening despite the fact that by now the largest car manufacturers in the world have strongly committed themselves to a completely electric future mobility.

Intolerance is growing between builders and the media

The Toyota CEO also acknowledged that his continued efforts to convey his point of view to stakeholders and representatives of national governments have proved difficult, but that they are starting to receive more endorsements not only from industry players automotive industry, but also among media representatives and that therefore it is possible to arrive at conclusions other than those envisaged with very close timing and deadlines.

Most profits come from thermals

“Two years ago, I was the only person to make this kind of statement – noted Toyoda – while some of the world‘s largest automakers have already made radical commitments to electric cars, while their production of internal combustion engines are generating most of the profits needed to fund EV expansion plans.” The basis for future battery-only mobility remains to be seen.