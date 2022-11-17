Listen to the audio version of the article

After the reveal of the fifth generation Toyota Prius it’s time for the new Toyota bZ Compact suv Concept makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2022. With this show car, Toyota is giving a taste of what the future of the model could be and showing the company’s vision of the “bZ” (Beyond Zero) brand.

Minimalist SUV and cutting-edge on-board technologies

The Toyota bZ Compact concept SUV is designed as a 100% battery powered vehicle (BEV), using a clean/vital approach. The concept represents a zero-emission vehicle, which uses sustainable materials, such as seats made with recycled and plant-based materials, perfectly in line with the Beyond Zero spirit and with low environmental impact, but which also offers high-level dynamic performance, all-round technology state-of-the-art, like The in-flight personal assistant allows the driver and passengers to interact with the car via audio cues or visual inputs generated by ambient lights, which float around the cabin, responding to requests or commands from front or rear passengers ..The aerodynamic shape of the concept enhances its futuristic look, which includes wheels pushed as far as possible to the extremes of the bodywork to obtain an aggressive footprint and giving the sensation of being in motion even when stationary. The short and tapered overhangs underline the highly technological spirit of the car, while the external dimensions of the passenger compartment, contained compared to the rest of the bodywork, give an agile look and low air resistance.

Beyond Zero: Toyota’s road to the future of mobility

Through its Beyond Zero vision, Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through the introduction of a product portfolio with advanced technologies, alternative fuels and zero-emission powertrains. A diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel Toyota towards its global goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. More information on this concept will be revealed in December.