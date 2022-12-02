Listen to the audio version of the article

VoIkswagen has anticipated the first aesthetic details of the new ID.3 which will be introduced on the market starting from the spring of next year. The updated version of the first battery-powered model of the Wolfsburg brand introduces with various aesthetic changes to offer a more modern and even more dynamic look than the current one, as well as an even greater attention to the quality of the car than the respect for the environment that raised the bar even further.

No kind of changes to the power train and batteries

In order to better meet market demands, production of the ID.3 will be increased: in addition to the factories in Zwickau and Dresden, in fact, the battery-powered sedan will in future be assembled in Wolfsburg. The first official images provided by the manufacturer are only sketches even if able to make it clear where all the aesthetic changes will be concentrated. However, for the German market it was enough to start the opening of orders in these days.

The perhaps too austere design has been updated

The ID.3 will introduce a new front end with brand new side air intakes and an equally revisited bonnet with a central recess, while the grille and light clusters remain unchanged. In the rear part, the changes are less evident, so much so that the headlights maintain the trend proposed by the current ID.3, always within the dark element of the tailgate. The design of the ID.3 had evidently not convinced so much that there was no lack of requests for a relaunch.

In the passenger compartment, the dashboard has a new design

The interiors immediately stand out for the new color combinations with the dashboard featuring a brand new design that has been further simplified: the air vents and door panels are brand new, while the fully touch controls at the base of the 12.3-inch display of the infotainment system that have been eliminated completely.

A new management software with more features

The ID.3 management software has evolved to offer new features such as the Plug&Charge system and the Intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner. Furthermore, the Travel Assist with Swarm Data and the Park Assist Plus with Memory function make their debut in the Adas package. Volkswagen then added that it has selected materials that are much more eco-sustainable than the current ones and also of a synthetic type in both cases totally devoid of any animal derivation.