At what stage is Ewiva

Today Ewiva is already implementing the largest ultra-fast charging network in Italy, with 750 points, some of which are currently awaiting activation, in 233 locations, in addition to the approximately 17,000 charging points managed by Enel X Way. The joint venture plans to have charging points in a total of 500 locations by the end of 2023, with the aim of reaching 3,000 charging points, each with up to 350 kW and powered by 100% renewable energy, by 2025. Overall, Ewiva operates more than 800 sites focused on city centres, suburban areas and main roads used by commuters and tourists. Drivers of all types of EVs from all manufacturers will benefit from the joint venture’s high-power grid.

Where are we in Italy?

Currently, according to data released by the Motus-E association, the Italian recharging network can count on 32,000 high-power points only to a small extent and with still insufficient diffusion on the motorways (+250% this year but only 310 points, of which 234 high-power) and in the South. In November 2022, there were just over 166,000 battery-powered electric cars (BEVs) circulating in Italy, 0.4% of the circulating fleet of almost 38 million vehicles. Above all, full electric registrations in the month were down by 25.9% on 2021 to 5,133 units, less than 40,000 since the beginning of the year, 4% of the total number of new cars on the road. A figure in contrast with all the main European countries, with Germany seeing an increase of 13% to 200 thousand Bev and Belgium of 81%. The distance between the various Italys is also considerable, with 24,000 BEV registrations in the North, 9,600 in the Center and just over 3,000 in the South.

Estimates say that one million electric cars could circulate in Italy by 2026 and 4 million by 2030. The network must therefore be strengthened compared to the current 5.2 charging points per 10,000 inhabitants and 0.5 DC charging points every 100 km against the 2 points of Germany and Holland.

The crisis penalizes the European demand for e-cars

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has recorded that the increase in energy prices has penalized the demand for electric cars in Europe in recent months (not so in the USA thanks to the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act), which according to Schmall is destined to recover only in the medium -long term. As for the prices of electric cars, they remain a key issue since the costs of raw materials and batteries are still too high (the batteries have marked the first increase after 12 years) and consumers are grappling with expensive energy and double inflation figure.

VW is looking into alternative battery solutions that could offer less efficiency and greater savings. The new batteries could hit the market as early as 2026, Schmall said. “It means smaller batteries, because big batteries in small cars cost a lot,” said Schmall. “An average customer travels 40 kilometers a day, so why would they need a range of 500 kilometers?”