Listen to the audio version of the article

The rise in the bill is also hitting electric cars hard. According to a survey by Facile.it, in fact, in one year the average increase necessary to “fill up” an e-car was 161%. Eroding to a great extent, if at all, the economic advantage over cars with other types of engines.

“Twelve months ago, for all the simulations carried out, the electric car was clearly the cheapest from the point of view of fuel costs with an expense that, depending on the model, was between 50% and 70% lower than the petrol and diesel versions ”, explain the Facile.it experts. «Due to the increases in the price of energy, however, today not only is this no longer the case, but even, in some cases, it costs more to refuel an electric car than a traditional car. And if, instead of recharging from the home socket, you wanted to connect to a column on the street, the prices would be even higher ».

Three types of cars

To carry out the analysis, 3 car models were examined in the full electric, diesel and petrol versions, taking into consideration the consumption declared by the car manufacturers (based on the mixed Wltp cycle) and the prices of energy and fuel. For electricity, the cost of a home recharge was considered, using the prices in force in the protected market in October 2021 and October 2022 as a reference value, while for petrol and diesel the average values ​​of the price per column were used. in September 2021 and in the last week of September 2022.

The subcompact segment B

The first analysis concerned a utility car, segment B, with a power of 100-136 hp. In the diesel version the car has an autonomy of 24.4 km / l, on petrol 19.6 km / l while the electric one travels 6.3 km / kWh. Considering a journey of 1,000 km, the diesel engine turns out to be, from the point of view of full fuel, the cheapest: 71 euros are enough, while for gasoline 83 euros are needed.

In last place is the electric version, which needs 85 euros of electricity to cover the kilometers indicated.

The C-segment sedan

The second simulation examined a sedan car, segment C, power 130-150 HP, in the diesel (22.5 km / l), petrol (18.7 km / l) and electric (6.6 km / l) versions. kWh). Also in this case the vehicle that costs less in fuel is the diesel one; to travel 1,000 km the motorist spends 77 euros, while with the electric car it takes 80 euros. The least efficient in this case is the petrol model which costs 88 euros.

The segment D sedan

The third simulation is the only one where the electric model is still today the most convenient in terms of refueling. For the simulation, a sedan car, segment D, power 249-286 HP, in the petrol versions Mild-Hybrid (13.2 Km / l), diesel Mild-Hybrid (16.1 Km / l) and electric (5.4 Km / kWh). Considering a mileage of 1,000 km in this case, the electric car, as mentioned, turns out to be the cheapest: only 99 euros of electricity are needed, while for the diesel one you need 108 euros of fuel and for the petrol one even 124 euros.