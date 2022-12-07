Home Business Electric cars, with the Volkswagen Meb+ platform, the range reaches 700 km
Electric cars, with the Volkswagen Meb+ platform, the range reaches 700 km

Electric cars, with the Volkswagen Meb+ platform, the range reaches 700 km

Over 500,000 electric Volkswagens of the family and ID and over 670,000 zero-emission vehicles based on the modular platform Meb (Modular Electric Drive System) produced by the Wolfsburg group. Brought to its debut in 2019 by the Volkswagen ID.3, the modular architecture developed for the electric range of the German group is preparing for a profound evolution. Indeed, Volkswagen will invest substantially in the further development of its electronic platform in the coming years: Meb will become Meb+. The main innovations will concern greater storage capacity, increased autonomy, faster recharging times and an improvement in terms of automated driving systems.

Volkswagen Meb+

The Meb+ platform will use the new generation of Volkswagen batteries, the so-called unit cell, and will enable a range of up to 700 kilometres. And the Meb+ will also significantly improve charge times, with charge speeds of 175–200 kW possible in the future. The model range based on the MEB will be significantly expanded: Ten new electric Volkswagen models will be launched by 2026, including an entry-level model for around 25,000 euros. New cars are also planned in the performance and premium segments. The introduction of the Meb+ platform could coincide with a shift in the arrival times of the new Ssp platform, already announced by the Volkswagen Group.

