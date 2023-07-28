Electric cars without sound? Thus the sound becomes digital because the ear wants its part

Listen to the audio version of the article

The sound of silence. Without unlocking memories of the legendary song by Simon Garfunkel, it is precisely in the silence, at times oppressive, in the halls annoyingly interrupted by a hiss, that the acoustic soul of the electric car lies, so different and alien from the roaring thermal one. Of course, not that one can regret the noise of a Fiat Multijet 1.3 or a three-cylinder from the Volkswagen group, even the sound, or rather the sound, wants its part. Above all, if we are talking about sports cars or premium cars. And then the sound, always and in any case, helps not to disconnect the brain from the road and to always have a perception of speed and acceleration, an important point for electric lightning.

On the BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), in fact, the roar of the engine is missing which, on the one hand helps with driving and, on the other, indicates to pedestrians that a car is approaching. And, in the absence of the roar of the internal combustion engine, car manufacturers are working, in different ways, to recreate a pleasant sound to have in the background while travelling.

Luxury mobility experiences

Luxury brands are rethinking the on-board experience by introducing and changing some of the paradigms that have always characterized the models of the past. One example of this is BMW, which with the new electric flagship i7 ushers in a new era of quintessential driving pleasure and travel comfort by creating holistic sound worlds: the IconicSounds Electric.

Sounds range from welcome scenery to the ready-to-drive signal and driving sounds for each selected My Mode, to acoustic soundscapes combined with the BMW Theater Screen, available for the first time on the i7.

Renault: sound experience with Jean-Michel Jarre

With the progress of the electrification process of mobility, the French brand of the Diamond has rethought the sound, both inside and outside the vehicle, entrusting Jean-Michel Jarre, French musician and composer, with the new sound signature of the electric models .

