Electric Chinese cars, Xiaomi focuses on maxi autonomy

Xiaomi MS11. This is not a smartphone or a scooter but an electric car arriving in 2024. After the announcements of previous years, a first image of the specifications of the battery mounted on the first car produced by the Chinese company has escaped. The added value of the electric car produced by Xiaomi will be that of being integrated within the smart ecosystem developed by the Chinese manufacturer, which ranges from smartphones, appliances, devices and scooters. Added to this is the strong recognition and value recognized by the youngest, a fundamental factor in a future automotive market where historic brands will have less appeal to a generation less and less attracted to the traditional car.

Xiaomi MS11, battery and autonomy

How much autonomy will the new Chinese electric car produced by Xiaomi have? At the moment there is no precise data but the distance traveled can be deduced from the battery capacity. As reported by the photographed label, the Xiaomi MS11 will rely on an 800 volt architecture and will mount a 101 kWh accumulator, with a voltage of 726.7 volts and 139 Ampere. The battery pack weighs 1,415 pounds, equal to 642 kilograms, has been christened “A1310C” and indicated by the production code “f47832”. Thanks to the 101 kWh of capacity, and to a low weight thanks to the sedan bodywork, the Xiaomi MS11 could have an autonomy close to 700 kilometers.

Xiaomi, investment of 10 billion

As announced in 2021, the electric car will arrive in 2024 and the timing will probably be respected. It will not be a concept car but one that will be mass produced. Xiaomi allocated $10 billion in March three years ago to be spent by 2031, with an initial investment of $1.5 billion.

