Electric drives the motorcycle, scooter and moped market to grow by 16.4% in April

The interest of the Italian market for two-wheelers is consolidating, a sector that closes the month of April with registrations up by 16.4%, for the fourth consecutive month. The data on the monthly registrations of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds released by Confindustria Ancma – the National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories – confirm the good momentum for a sector which in general is also recording growth, as emerges from the data from the Ministry of Transport, in the number of licenses Released, +24% from 2019 to the end of last year.

The increase in sales volumes across all categories, including electric vehicles which had suffered in recent months. The sprint is still driven by scooters, which register 16,611 units, with a growth of 22.54%, Ancma points out. Followed by motorcycles, which register 15,384 vehicles and score a 10.8% increase in volumes. Mopeds are in positive territory for the first time since the beginning of the year, also thanks to the contribution of the electric segment, with 1,610 units sold and an increase of 13.14%.

Last month the sale of electric vehicles marked an increase of 11.12%, to 1,019 units, the result of the trend on the market of zero-emission mopeds, which grew by 90.3%, with 451 units sold.

In the first four months of the year, the market gained 24.17% compared to the same period of 2022, with scooters at 56,485 registered vehicles and a growth of 37.9%. In second place, by number of vehicles registered, are motorcycles, with 54,311 units sold and an increase of 16.4%, while the performance of mopeds remains negative since the beginning of the year, losing 10.05%.