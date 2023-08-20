Electric Lamborghini: Lanzador debuts, a concept that anticipates the first EV from Sant’Agata

Listen to the audio version of the article

Lamborghini’s long-awaited electric materialized at the Monterey Car Week in California in the form of a concept for now, but very close to the production model that will hit the market in 2028.

With the Lanzador, this is the name chosen for the battery-powered Lambo, it comes five years after the launch of the Urus, the first SUV that effectively doubled the sales of the Italian brand of the Audi group. With the arrival of the new four-seater GT, Lamborghini will thus be able to count on a fourth range of variables in addition to the two supercars, the Revuelto and the Huracan and then the Urus SUV.

A 2+2 crossover in Gran Turismo version

The new Lanzador is characterized by the shapes of a real coupé with high wheels, but does not aim to compete with the classic SUVs. In short, it is an extreme crossover, 1.5 meters tall, i.e. 13 centimeters less than the Urus, but with the typical gritty look of all Lamborghinis and with enlarged wheel arches combined with 23-inch wheels. In designing it, the Lamborghini Centro Stile was inspired by the 350 and 400 GT with the aim of recovering the original DNA of the brand, combining it with the concept of Gran Turismo to project it towards a trend already in vogue in this millennium.

Inside, the space is large, but also versatile

The space on board is an added value of the Lanzador which, thanks to the electric powertrain, will be able to count on both the tailgate and a large additional front compartment.

With the two fully folding rear seats it will be possible to guarantee an ideal space for passengers or as an alternative to their luggage, but it will also be possible to transport sports equipment. If the driver’s seat is sporty, the console incorporates the key elements of the Lambo design, with passengers able to access information from the retractable digital panels.