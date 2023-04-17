Electric luxury, Mercedes Maybach Eqs Suv by Simonluca Pini makes its debut

Listen to the audio version of the article

Mercedes-Maybach makes its debut in 100% electric mobility with the Eqs 680 SUV maxi SUV. Derived from the Mercedes-branded Eqs Suv, it adds a long list of innovations designed to satisfy customers who travel in cars with the comfort worthy of a private jet. Accredited with a power of 484 kW and an autonomy of up to 600 kilometers, the luxurious four-wheel drive SUV.

The front features the brand’s signature black panel with vertical chrome slats that lend a three-dimensional appearance of depth. The large black panel is smooth and closed for the first time. The high-tech element for the radar sensors is fully integrated and no longer visible. The filigree chrome slats can also be found on the air intake of the bumper. The classic Maybach lettering is discreetly incorporated into a chrome-plated decorative strip, which forms a single unit with the continuous light strip of the standard Digital Light headlamps. The Maybach motif with various small brand emblems can also be found in the trim parts of the side bumper. The luxury SUV features exclusive 21 or 22-inch alloy and forged wheels. The Maybach lettering can be found on the integrated and tastefully designed hub caps. There is no shortage of standard footpegs that light up in the dark. At the rear, the taillights are represented by a continuous light strip with a two-part helix. The lights are animated across the entire width. There are also chrome elements on the tailgate, rear apron and spoiler lip as well as Maybach lettering. There is also the typical two-tone paintwork of the brand with a filigree pinstripe. It is applied by hand and is available in five color combinations: High-Tech Silver/Obsidian Black, High-Tech Silver/Nautical Blue, Obsidian Black/Selenite Gray, Obsidian Black/Kalahari Gold, and Velvet Brown/Obsidian Black

The Mercedes-Maybach Eqs Suv aims to become a point of reference in terms of on-board comfort. The long list of details includes the encapsulation of the front and rear electric drive, the innovative front axle support frame and the drive units doubly decoupled via rubber mounts. Special acoustic foams have also been used in selected body contours and ramps in the underbody cladding. The NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) measurements mainly concern the rear. The luggage compartment trim, upholstered in Artico leather, is a transverse bulkhead fixed to the bodywork, as in a sedan. It clips to the upper edge of the rear seat backrest and seals the boot up to the lower edge of the rear window. This results in very effective noise suppression. The new disconnect unit also contributes to this result. Depending on the driving situation and the power requirement, it automatically decouples the electric motor on the front axle to increase the range. At low loads, the disconnect unit switches to 4×2 drive mode. In this case, the electric motor and the drive on the front axle remain stationary. In addition, additional insulating materials and acoustically effective laminated glass are used. Various wind deflection measures on the panoramic roof, such as deflectors, covers and gaskets with improved geometry, ensure a high level of acoustic comfort despite the large roof opening. Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable Ads+ damping is standard. To increase ground clearance, the vehicle level can be raised by up to 35 millimetres. Rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees is also standard. Alternatively, the rear wheels can be rotated up to 10 degrees. This results in a turning circle of 11.0 meters instead of the 11.9 which corresponds to many compact models. In addition to the driving programs Dynamic Select Eco, Sport, Offroad and Individual, the Mercedes-Maybach Eqs SUV has the special Maybach driving program. This program replaces the classic Comfort program and is entirely designed to ensure maximum driving comfort for the rear passengers.

First class in the back seats

Developed to be driven also by the driver, the Mercedes-Maybach Eqs Suv raises the standard for those sitting in the second row. At the rear, the combination of high-quality materials, craftsmanship and exclusive details creates an atmosphere of well-being for all the senses, the so-called cocooning effect. Like the front seats, the executive seats also feature ventilation, a massage function and neck and shoulder heating as standard. A calf massage and Chauffeur package are also available. As soon as the right rear passenger chooses the recline position, the front passenger seat automatically moves forward into the chauffeur position. Massage programs are also available as part of Energizing Comfort. Rear passengers can enjoy the same wide range of infotainment and comfort features thanks to two 11.6-inch displays located in the front seat backrests. With the standard high-end Rear Seat Entertainment Mbux, content can be shared quickly and easily across the various displays. You can also select and change navigation destinations from the rear seats. With First-Class Rear trim, the front center console continues as a floating band to the rear seats. For the first time, the rear storage compartment features wood trim and complements the wood trim on the front seat backs and between the rear seats. Also new is the projector in the center console which projects the Maybach emblem onto the floor. As in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the additional equipment includes two insulated cup holders and a shelf for the standard Mbux rear tablet. Optionally, the center console can include two folding tables, a cooler compartment and silver champagne flutes. Vegetable-tanned nappa leather The Mercedes-Maybach Eqs SUV is the first model from Mercedes-Benz AG to be equipped with vegetable-tanned leather. The hulls of the coffee beans are used as a tanning agent. The water used for tanning is conducted in a closed circuit and, after recycling, is reintroduced into natural water bodies. Even the fatliquors used for tanning are exclusively of vegetable origin. Sustainably processed leather is not preserved with salt. This saves about 45 kg of salt for each vehicle with leather seats. From the “by-products” of tanning, new products to be recycled are born, such as compostable flower pots, insulating foams or decking boards. Sustainably processed leather therefore saves resources.