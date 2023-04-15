Home Business Electric mobility and abuse at charging points: Enel in the Antitrust’s crosshairs
Electric mobility and abuse at charging points: Enel in the Antitrust’s crosshairs

Enel ends up in the crosshairs of the Antitrust for a possible abuse of “dominant position” of the charging stations of electric mobility. The investigation started by the Antitrust Authority against the companies of the Enel group – Enel X Way, Enel X Way Italia ed Ewiva – intends to ascertain that these, active in the electric mobility sector, are not abusing “a dominant position in the markets for the installation and management of electric recharging columns on the national territory”.

Specifically, it would be a compression of the margins of operators active in the supply of services of electric recharge to end customers (the so-called Mobility ServiceProviders, Msp)”. This means that companies Enel – according to what theAntitrust – turn out to apply “wholesale” prices (roaming tariffs, within the interoperability contracts with the various MSPs) for access to their columns. These rates would be “insufficient to allow for minimal profitability when compared with the retail prices charged to end customers by the group company active as Msp through its Enel X Way app” explains the Authority.

