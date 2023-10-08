Electric scooters on offer at Aldi: Get a deal with a 46 percent discount!

The E-City 45 Hero electric scooter is currently on offer at Aldi. PR/Business Insider

Electric scooters are a more environmentally friendly alternative to gasoline-powered scooters. You can find it at Aldi Electric scooter E-City 45 Hero* currently on offer for 1499.00 euros. This makes the e-scooter 46 percent cheaper than the recommended retail price (RRP) given by the discounter. The offer is also worth it compared to other providers. The electric scooter from Aldi offers a range of 45 kilometers, a 2000-watt motor, automatic transmission and an attractive, modern design.

Is the future electric? The growing market for e-cars, e-bikes and electric scooters at least suggests that. No wonder, they are usually one more environmentally friendly alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. At Aldi you can currently find an electric scooter on offer that will allow you up to 46 percent compared to the recommended retail price (RRP) saves. We’ll give you all the information about the deal and reveal whether the scooter could be worth it for you.

The E-City 45 Hero electric scooter on offer at Aldi

Aldi is currently selling the E-City 45 Hero electric scooter for 1499,00 Euro. In comparison: The discounter states the RRP as 2799.00 euros. With Aldi’s offer you save a whopping 46 percent – so almost half. The electric scooter is therefore 1300.00 euros cheaper. It’s worth being quick because the offer is only valid while stocks last.

E-City 45 Hero: Is the Aldi offer for the Rolektro electric scooter worth it?

We have the E-City 45 Hero with us Price research on the price comparison portal Idealo* from different providers found for around 2000.00 euros. The savings with Aldi’s offer are definitely more than 500.00 euros. The discounter deal is definitely worth it!

The Rolektro E-City 45 Hero at a glance

The E-City 45 Hero electric scooter is the ideal vehicle for daily trips to the office, into the city or even for smaller trips. He has one powerful 2000 watt motor and a Range of 45 kilometers. In addition, you can choose between three speed levels choose which you can adapt as needed. A colored display with digital display provides information about speed, battery and mileage. One is particularly practical lockable rear case and Lockable storage space under the seat. Here you can easily store your purchases or personal items. You can also expect a 45 Hero at the E-City modern design with elegant black paint and red details.

Product type:Electric scooterRange:45 KilometerTop speed:45 kilometers per hourEngine power:2.000-WattCircuit:AutomaticBattery pack:

Lithium-ion battery, 60 V, 20 Ah, removable700 bis 800: 4 to 6 hours163 kg

