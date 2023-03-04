The picture is a schematic diagram. On October 13, 2021, Hamburg, Germany, at the 2021 World Intelligent Transportation Systems Conference (ITS World Congress), people are looking at electric car models. (AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 03, 2023](Bryan Jung, Epoch Times/Compiled by Takasugi) Electric car startups in the U.S. are facing falling demand as buyers look elsewhere or delay buying electric vehicles altogether. car plan.

High costs, quality control issues and supply chain issues are all taking a toll on the electric vehicle industry, according to the latest quarterly report.

Several electric car companies have reported that interest in some of their latest models is falling, while each product is becoming more expensive to produce. For example, following its second recall in less than six months, Rivian, an electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon and Ford Motor Co., has released mixed reports. quarterly results.

The company’s net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.72 billion, compared with a loss of $2.46 billion in the same period in 2021.

The company has recalled more than 12,000 electric trucks and SUVs, accounting for nearly all of the electric trucks and SUVs produced through September, after it discovered a problem with a sensor in the front passenger seat, the Wall Street Journal reported. 89% of the quantity.

EV startups face tough competition

Meanwhile, luxury electric sedan maker Lucid and Nikola, which makes electric semi-trailer trucks, are both under financial pressure.

Only Fisker, which has just started making more affordable electric vehicles, has seen its orders improve, according to Reuters. But to date, the company has produced only 56 of them.

Meanwhile, Tesla has slashed the price of its electric vehicles this year in a bid to secure its own industry dominance financially.

Price cuts by established rivals such as Tesla, as well as the recent release of cheaper EV models by traditional automakers, have reduced demand for models designed by new EV companies.

Fisker’s SUV is priced at $37,499, while Tesla’s Model Y, even after its recent price cuts, will fetch at least $54,990.

However, Rivian’s R1S SUV costs almost twice as much as Fisker’s model at about $78,000, while the Lucid Air Pure sedan costs about $87,400.

Combined, the four companies have lost a combined $84 billion in market value since the start of 2022.

“Certainly, what we’re seeing in the macro (environment) and what we’re seeing in terms of interest rates is, … …overall demand across the industry is slowing.”

Tax breaks do little to encourage EV purchases

In 2022, the Biden administration has set requirements for the production of components for electric vehicles that must be manufactured domestically, and set a price ceiling. Electric vehicles that meet the standards can receive federal tax credits. The measure hit startups.

It was hoped that federally funded incentives of up to $7,500 per electric vehicle made in the U.S. would cause demand in the industry to skyrocket, but in reality restrictions on foreign-made components have hurt many EVs. Automobile sales are hindering.

Unfortunately, most Rivian buyers aren’t eligible for the EV tax credit.

Meanwhile, Lucid also reported that its vehicle reservations fell to just over 28,000 as of Feb. 21, down from 34,000 on Nov. 7 last year.

Nikola also reported that weak demand for electric trucks will not ease anytime soon.

(Reuters also contributed to this report)

