Électricité de France (EDF), the largest energy producer and distributor in France, has announced that, based on 2022 forward prices, the estimated impact of the decline in nuclear production, expected in 2022 on the lower end of the 280-300 range. TWh, on the EBITDA for 2022 compared to 2021 is revalued to around -29 billion euros. This means that July’s forecast of € 24 billion less earnings this year further worsens.

Following yesterday’s announcement by the government of a limit on the increase in regulated electricity tariffs to + 15% for 2023, the group’s targets for the end of 2023 will be revised once the terms are defined. regulators for 2023.

The estimate of French nuclear production for 2023 is instead confirmed at 300-330 TWh, while for 2024 at 315-345 TWh.

Despite the news of this profit warning, the stock in today’s session is correcting by only 0.33%, also because the French state announced in July a plan for the complete nationalization of the company, which includes a takeover bid and delisting from the stock exchange. Paris.