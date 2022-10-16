MILANO – Almost 5 million Italians in the last nine months have skipped the payment of one or more electricity and gas bills. This is what emerges The data emerges from the survey commissioned by Facile.it at the mUp Research and Norstat institutes. In detail, 4.7 million would not have been able to pay the amount due and 3.3 million could be unable to pay the next invoices.

Energy crisis: problems and solutions

The emergency situation is also evident from another data: almost 2 out of 3 defaulting respondents (62%) said that it was the first time they skipped paying their bills. Looking at the numbers more closely, it turns out that if at national level the percentage of those who declared not to have paid one or more bills in the last 9 months is equal to 10.7%, the phenomenon is more widespread in the regions of Central Italy ( 11.5%) and in the South and on the Islands (11.2%). And in view of the next increases, the areas most at risk are those of the South (9.4% compared to a national average of 7.7%).

The problem of arrears also concerns condominium expenses. As emerged from the survey, due to the increase in prices, since January over 2.6 million Italians have skipped one or more installments of the condominium. Also in this case the areas most suffering are those of Central Italy (7.7% compared to a national average of 6%) and large inhabited centers, with percentages of over 10% among residents in municipalities with over 100 thousand inhabitants. .

A phenomenon that can increase if we consider that to the question “If prices continue to rise, do you think you will be forced to skip any payments?” 3.8 million Italians (8.8% of respondents) declared that they could not pay the next condominium installments, with peaks of 12% among residents in Central Italy.