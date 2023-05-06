Home » Electricity and gas bills on the rise: the trick to halve them. Here’s how it works
Business

Electricity and gas bills on the rise: the trick to halve them. Here’s how it works

by admin
Electricity and gas bills on the rise: the trick to halve them. Here’s how it works

You can save on bills: just implement a few simple tricks

Although the price of gas is falling, the household utility bills continue to grow: more and more families find themselves having to face, in addition to the high cost of living, high daily expenses. Just yesterday He is nurturingthe Regulatory Authority for Energy Networks and the Environment, has announced a new peak in gas bills in April of 22.4%. But don’t worry. There are several gimmicks to reduce, and in some cases halve, the expensive energy. These are no-cost and rather simple do-it-yourself methods to try in everyday life.

Consumers often resort to saving money switching off applianceshowever this is not always possible, because there are some household appliances such as the refrigerator and the freezer which are indispensable and must always remain on. Among those that are not necessary is the televisions, which we often leave in stand-by mode when we could turn it off completely. This small gesture would allow us to save money on this front as well.

Own using the standby mode of household appliances has a significant impact on energy bills. It is important to note that commonly used appliances such as washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, electric heaters and microwaves are often left on standby even if we are not using themcausing further waste of electricity.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Resolution 28 of 04/11/2023 - Concession to occupy public land in favor of Mr. Cristian Selva

You may also like

Restaurants charge for no-shows

Anima: net profit of 30.2 million euros

Cantons call on SBB to save

Landini and Schlein together in Bologna: 30,000 in...

SIG, Eli Lilly and Mortgages

Swiss-Vranckx, Mother’s Day, Albert Röstis Post-Profi

Luciano Spalletti, behind the success is Tamara: this...

ST.GALLEN SYMPOSIUM – SNB boss Thomas Jordan speaks...

Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina: Isybank launch by the summer

05/06/2023 – Drawing of the Glückspirale numbers: With...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy