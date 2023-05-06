Electricity and gas bills on the rise: the trick to halve them. Here’s how it works

You can save on bills: just implement a few simple tricks

Although the price of gas is falling, the household utility bills continue to grow: more and more families find themselves having to face, in addition to the high cost of living, high daily expenses. Just yesterday He is nurturingthe Regulatory Authority for Energy Networks and the Environment, has announced a new peak in gas bills in April of 22.4%. But don’t worry. There are several gimmicks to reduce, and in some cases halve, the expensive energy. These are no-cost and rather simple do-it-yourself methods to try in everyday life.

Consumers often resort to saving money switching off applianceshowever this is not always possible, because there are some household appliances such as the refrigerator and the freezer which are indispensable and must always remain on. Among those that are not necessary is the televisions, which we often leave in stand-by mode when we could turn it off completely. This small gesture would allow us to save money on this front as well.

Own using the standby mode of household appliances has a significant impact on energy bills. It is important to note that commonly used appliances such as washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, electric heaters and microwaves are often left on standby even if we are not using themcausing further waste of electricity.

